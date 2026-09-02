University Hospitals set to open new $39 million Seidman Cancer Center in Lake County

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — University Hospitals is opening a new Seidman Cancer Center at UH TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Township, bringing expanded cancer care closer to patients in Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties.

The more than 40,000-square-foot facility represents a $39 million investment in cancer care for Northeast Ohio. It will offer medical and radiation oncology, infusion services, oncology pharmacy support and access to clinical trials previously only available at UH Cleveland Medical Center.

"We know that there are a lot of patients who forgo cancer treatment or find that it's a real burden when they're getting cancer treatment to go down to University Circle for their care. So we really wanted to build an academic cancer hub in the community so that folks could get the highest level of cancer care closer to home," said Dr. Robyn Strosake, University Hospitals. "We also chose this location because we're really at the corner of both Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties on a beautiful campus right off of the highway, and so we knew that this would be easy access for a large number of patients in our community to access that care."

The new center will include 35 infusion treatment areas, 40 patient exam rooms and advanced diagnostic imaging services all under one roof.

The facility is expected to be completed in about 6 weeks.