USGS confirms 1.6 magnitude earthquake Tuesday in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The United States Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake happened off the coast of Lake Erie Tuesday night—making it the fifth earthquake in Lake County this year.

The 1.6 magnitude earthquake occurred 4.3 miles Northwest of Timberlake, in Lake County.

The USGS said the 1.6 magnitude was about 3 miles under Lake Erie.

In January, four earthquakes, ranging in magnitude from 1.9 to 2.8, were reported in Lake County.

"Seismic activity of 2.5 and above can generally be felt," ODNR Public Information Officer David Roorbach previously told News 5. "This is a known epicenter of natural earthquakes, due to the geologic history of the area. Seismologists from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources continue to monitor the seismic activity."

