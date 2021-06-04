Veterans honored in ceremony at Madison Healthcare in Lake County

MADISON, Ohio — Seven veterans were honored at Madison Healthcare Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation at 2 p.m. Friday after the event was postponed last week due to inclement weather.

U.S. Army Reserves Staff Sergeant Natalia Howard led the ceremony and presented pins to the veterans.

More than 60 residents of the facility who died from COVID-19 were also remembered as part of the ceremony.

The names of the residents were read aloud and they were honored with a large glass vessel containing 60 small rocks, one for each resident who died.

The vessel is now on display at the care center, located at 7600 South Ridge Road in Madison.

