Voters deny income tax for Painesville City Schools

Three school districts were on the ballot in Lake County, asking for additional funding. One of the three succeeded, and the other two failed.

Painesville City Schools is one of the levies that failed.

The district is among a growing number of schools statewide asking for a tax on earned income to give seniors a break on retirement and rising property taxes.

It was a close race, with unofficial results showing it losing by only 10 votes.

The district was trying to balance the budget after significant state funding cuts.

News 5's Katie Ussin spoke to Painesville City Schools Superintendent Josh Englehart, who said he's disappointed but understands it was a tough decision for the community.

He still needs to meet with the board to finalize cuts coming because of the levy failure, but said what to expect.

"The big ones are closure of an elementary building. so, condensing from three elementary buildings down to two K-5 buildings. and some substantial reductions in course offerings in particular at the middle school and the high school," Englehart said.

He said they'll be back on the ballot again in November, calling it necessary due to the loss of state support.