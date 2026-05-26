Wickliffe uses Route 2 billboard to tackle lifeguard shortage

WICKLIFFE, Ohio — Pool passes are being sold, painting is done, and equipment is getting inspected. It’s almost time to dive into pool season.

But, a lifeguard shortage across the country is stretching into another summer.

To attract potential employees, the city of Wickliffe placed a help ad on a billboard along Route 2, where thousands of drivers pass each day.

"That sign on Route 2 has really helped us. It has sparked the interest," said Tim Stopp, the Wickliffe recreation director.

Stopp said it takes about 70 people to staff the city's three aquatic amenities. About 60 of those jobs are for lifeguards.

Wickliffe is not alone in its search. The American Lifeguard Association says about a third of the country's public swimming pools were closed or had shortened hours last year because of a shortage of lifeguards. That trend is expected to continue this year.

"We're all in the same boat; there is a need for lifeguards," Stopp said.

Maddy Malinas is back in the lifeguard chair this year. The college sophomore said the skills she's learned will last a lifetime.

"It's a great job, you learn amazing skills," Malinas said. "I have had an amazing almost five years doing this. Again, you meet amazing people, you learn great skills like teamwork and responsibility."

The billboard appears to be making a difference. Stopp said interest picked up significantly in recent days.

"We're close. Last week, if you would have asked me how many we need, it would have been a different story. This past weekend we had about nine, 10 different interviews," Stopp said.

The pool is expected to be filled later this week and opens on Saturday. The city is confident there will be enough guards to sit in chairs for the full summer season.