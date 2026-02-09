Willoughby Hills Police Department welcomes new K-9 officer

The Willoughby Hills Police Department has a new K-9.

His name is Rip.

“He’s a great dog, a Belgian Malinois, Shepherd mix,” said Willoughby Hills Chief Matt Naegele.

Rip is still going through training, but when he is finished, he will be used to sniff out drugs, take part in community events and “He’ll do apprehension, and handler protection,” said Sgt. Paul Cocanower, Rip’s handler.

Rip fills a void for Cocanower and the department. In November, Willoughby Hills K-9 Officer Mya suffered a medical emergency. She got immediate medical care but died with Cocanower by her side.

“She was with me almost every day,” said Cocanower. “She spent more time with me than my own kids,” he said.

Now Rip will be by his side, protecting and serving Willoughby Hills. Shortly after Mya died, Naegele said he got a call, an anonymous donor gave $10,000 to the department to help pay for a new K-9 Officer.

Naegele said he and the department are extremely thankful for the generous donation.

Rip has several more weeks of training before he begins patrol.

“He’s a rock star,” said Cocanower.