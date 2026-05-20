Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLake County

Actions

Willoughby police search for man wanted on burglary, probation violation charges

Willoughby Police Logo.jpg
Willoughby Police Department
Willoughby Police Logo.jpg
Posted

The Willoughby Police Department is searching for a man wanted for burglary, probation violation, contempt of court, and two counts of failure to appear in court.

Willoughby police say the wanted man, Michael Tate, is a 51-year-old white male, who is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and 190 pounds.

Screenshot 2026-05-19 164300.png
Michael Tate

Police say Tate’s last known address is in the Broadway area of Cleveland. They say he has prior arrests for felonious assault, aggravated robbery, and narcotics-related offenses.

If you have any information about Michael Tate's whereabouts, you can call Willoughby Police Department investigators at 440-953-4210. Tips may be provided anonymously.

Willoughby police say members of the public shouldn't attempt to apprehend or confront Tate. Anyone who locates him should immediately contact law enforcement.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.