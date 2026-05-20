Willoughby police search for man wanted on burglary, probation violation charges

The Willoughby Police Department is searching for a man wanted for burglary, probation violation, contempt of court, and two counts of failure to appear in court.

Willoughby police say the wanted man, Michael Tate, is a 51-year-old white male, who is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and 190 pounds.

Willoughby Police Department Michael Tate

Police say Tate’s last known address is in the Broadway area of Cleveland. They say he has prior arrests for felonious assault, aggravated robbery, and narcotics-related offenses.

If you have any information about Michael Tate's whereabouts, you can call Willoughby Police Department investigators at 440-953-4210. Tips may be provided anonymously.

Willoughby police say members of the public shouldn't attempt to apprehend or confront Tate. Anyone who locates him should immediately contact law enforcement.