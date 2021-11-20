Willowick Pet Food Pantry holds free distribution for 180 dogs and cats

WILLOWICK, Ohio — The Willowick Pet Food Pantry hosted a free distribution Saturday morning, helping 180 dog and cat families in the area.

Each family who arrived at the distribution, held at Willow Praise Church, received eight to 12 pounds of dry food, canned food and treats.

Free paper products were also distributed to the families.

Willowick Pet Food Pantry

Willowick Pet Food Pantry is hosting another distribution on Dec. 18 with a special appearance from Santa Claus.

The pantry has helped provided around 150,000 pounds of pet food to families in need since its launch in 2016.

To learn more about Willowick Pet food Pantry, click here.

