$1 million grant marks major step toward Lorain's waterfront redevelopment

LORAIN, Ohio — A major investment is helping prime Lorain’s waterfront for an upgrade. The city was recently awarded $999,760 through Ohio’s Brownfield Remediation Program to support cleanup and new infrastructure at a former steel industry site.

It comes as part of a broader effort to revitalize a stretch of a former industry hub on the lakefront near the Black River.

"The award of this funding is incredibly critical to ensuring this space is ultimately able to be used for both the public purposes that we envision, but also the economic redevelopment intentions,” said Kate Golden, the stormwater manager for Lorain’s engineering department.

At the first hint of summer this week, other parts of Lorain’s lakeshore were swarming with neighbors and visitors.

"I’m here to decompress. That’s what I’m here for. I’m hoping that’s what it’s for; for other people, come down to decompress and relax a little bit,” said Scott Tabor, who was at Lorain’s Lakeview Park Tuesday with his metal detector.

He said the hobby keeps him busy, but the waterfront atmosphere is what keeps him coming back.

“The lake, the beach, the people,” he said.

City leaders believe the waterfront behind City Hall has similar potential.

"We have all this waterfront, and it’s wonderful, but it was not usable and not able to be utilized by our residents,” Golden said.

On Tuesday, she showed News 5 a major facelift at the Hot Waters boat launch, which is set to reopen on Friday.

"The docks were rough. They had seen better days,” she said.

Golden explained the newly finished boat lunch is one piece of a years-long puzzle to revitalize the waterfront.

"The intention here is to open this space up for both redevelopment and public access,” she said.

In November, Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke to city leaders about an ambitious project called Lorain Harbor West Bank.

Former steel site in Lorain ready for major waterfront development project

RELATED: Former steel industry site in Lorain ready for major waterfront development project

At that point, the city, state and federal government had already invested millions in cleanup and infrastructure upgrades at the former steel industry site.

Golden said the latest state grant provides crucial gap funding to cover a less flashy portion of the project. The money will pay for soil management and the installation of a sanitary lift station at the former Pellet Terminal site.

"It is completely critical. We have several other projects that are hinging on the installation of that system,” she said.

She said the latest infusion could act as a catalyst for future investment to spur redevelopment.

"Most communities don’t have access to a Great Lake. So we’re really excited to be able to offer our residents and our visitors access to that space,” she said.

Visitors, like Tabor, said they’ve already noted progress in the area’s waterfront.

"I’m 65 years old. I remember the river catching on fire twice, I remember not being able to swim in this lake,” he said, adding he’s looking forward to the next chapter.

“It should belong to everybody,” said Tabor.

City leaders will host a grand reopening of the Hot Waters boat launch on Friday. Golden estimated redevelopment of the finger piers and installation of the lift station could take several years.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.