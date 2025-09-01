16-year-old boy accused of shooting, killing mother in Lorain

Lorain Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed his mom.

Police were called to the 1500 block of West 24th Street on Sunday at 6:45 a.m. on reports of an unresponsive woman.

When police arrived, they found 45-year-old Melinda Green with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy left the scene before they arrived, but he was found and taken into custody.

He was arrested and charged with murder.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 440-204-2105.