16-year-old charged for death of 67-year-old man in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — The Lorain Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 67-year-old man, and a 16-year-old was arrested in connection with his death.

The teen is being held at the Lorain County Juvenile Detention Facility on a murder charge. His name has not been released.

According to Capt. Jacob Morris, officers responded to a home in the 2700 block of G Street around 8 a.m. after a family member found the man in bed. He had been shot in the head. Police identified the victim as Robert Lewis.

Police learned that another individual, a 16-year-old family member, had stayed at the home overnight while his parents were away, Morris said. A witness told officers they saw the teen drive off earlier that morning.

The department used Flock cameras to locate the vehicle that the teen was driving, and North Olmsted Police located him in their jurisdiction and took him into custody.

Morris said the teen was found within 30 minutes of officers being notified about the homicide.

"While automated license plate reader technology has been a subject of recent public debate, this case highlights its profound operational value. The seamless integration and real-time alerts provided by the Flock camera network allowed law enforcement to track the vehicle efficiently," Morris said in a news release.

A gun believed to have been used in the shooting was found at the residence. Morris said there was "no indication of any prior argument or altercation."

No further information has been released.

"The Lorain Police Department extends its gratitude to the North Olmsted Police Department and other regional departments for their swift assistance in apprehending the suspect, as well as to our regional technology partners for aiding in a safe and rapid resolution to this tragedy," Morris said.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 440-204-2105.

Flock controversy

Investigators in Lorain County say vandals have targeted Flock cameras in a damage spree spanning the county. The vandalism comes as debate over the controversial surveillance tool intensifies.

WATCH:

String of vandalized Flock cameras spans Lorain County

RELATED: String of vandalized Flock cameras spans Lorain County