Multiple Elyria schools evacuated due to bomb threats

For the second day in a row, a school district in Northeast Ohio is being evacuated due to bomb threats.

WEWS

Elyria City Schools posted on Facebook that multiple schools, including the high school and Ely Elementary School, were evacuated on Friday morning.

WEWS

According to the district, all other schools are under a lockdown as a precaution.

The district is asking everyone to stay away from the schools.

On Thursday, multiple schools received bomb threats:

Bomb threats disrupt schools across Northeast Ohio, as well as at News 5

RELATED: Bomb threats disrupt schools across Northeast Ohio, as well as at News 5

School Security Expert Ken Trump told News 5 that the disruption is generally the goal. Trump said that when an institution receives a bomb threat, it's typically one of two things: a local threat from someone with a grievance — or what's called swatting, where multiple schools, organizations and locations are hit around the same time to bring police to those locations.