2 people hospitalized after serious crash involving two vehicles on U.S. 20 in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized after a serious crash on U.S. 20 at Quarry Road in Lorain County, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At around 5:34 a.m., OSHP’s Medina Dispatch Center received a call about a serious injury crash on U.S. 20 in Pittsfield Township.

Troopers arrived on the scene and located a commercial vehicle and a Pontiac involved in a crash.

The commercial vehicle appeared overturned in a wooded area, according to the view from AirTracker 5.

News 5 Cleveland. Two people were hospitalized after a serious crash on U.S. 20 at Quarry Road in Lorain County, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

One person was life-flighted to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center for serious injuries.

News 5 Cleveland. Two people were hospitalized after a serious crash on U.S. 20 at Quarry Road in Lorain County, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The passenger of the Pontiac was transported by vehicle to Allen Mercy in Oberlin.

The conditions of the two people transported are unknown at this time.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.