32-year-old man dead after incident outside of Lorain club

LORAIN, Ohio — A 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting that took place at a club in Lorain early Sunday morning, according to the Lorain Police Department.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to Club Our Space in the 200 block of East 29th Street to provide extra patrol due to a large crowd present and it being near closing time. While conducting patrol, officers heard several gunshots in the area, police said.

Officers then found a man shot directly in front of the club.

Police allege that three security officers hired by the club were attempting to escort a woman out of the club and a man brandished a firearm, refused to drop it and pointed it directly at security.

The security officers then fired shots at the man, striking him, police said.

EMS transported the man, identified as Marlo Sanford, 32, to Mercy Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call police at 440-204-2105.

