76-year-old man dies after crashing into home on Lorain Road in North Ridgeville

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — A 76-year-old man was killed after he drove through a stop sign and struck a house on Lorain Road in North Ridgeville, according to police.

On Saturday at approximately 10:35 p.m., police responded to a home in the 34800 block of Lorain Road at the intersection of Island Road where a vehicle had struck a house.

The vehicle traveled northbound on Island Road, when the driver, identified as Edward Stepnicka, 76, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a home.

Stepnicka was transported to St. John’s Westshore Hospital in Westlake where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police suspect a medical episode contributed to the crash.

