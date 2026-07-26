Amherst Firefighters rescue kitten from sewer catch basin

On Saturday, crews from the Amherst Fire Department went above and beyond to rescue a trapped kitten stuck inside a sewer catch basin.

The Amherst Police Department posted photos of the rescue on Facebook and thanked firefighters for their dedication to the community.

"After a concerned citizen called for assistance, our hometown heroes answered the call with compassion and care. We're so grateful for the dedication and kindness our firefighters show every day, not just in emergencies, but in moments like these that remind us how much they care about our community," Amherst Police said in the post. "Thank you, Amherst Fire Department, for always being there when our city needs you. We appreciate everything you do!"

Nice job, everyone!