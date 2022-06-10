Avon Lake teacher bridges the rainbow gap between grief and navigating life after loss of a pet

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Losing a pet is hard for anyone, especially those who are used to having a tail wagging at home each day.

Ashley Pease-Mitchell, a seventh-grade English and Language Arts teacher in Avon Lake, wrote a book to help those who lost an animal grieve.

“Tails from Heaven” stemmed from when Mitchell and her family lost their beloved Golden Retriever, Cash. After his passing last year, she explains it was difficult to navigate life without their four-legged friend.

“We were all lost for a while after his passing, trying to navigate life with this huge emptiness that was in our home and within us after 13 years,” Mitchell said.

Not only did it hurt her, but she needed to stay strong for her children Scotty and Scarlett, so she took to writing.

“Everything hurt, but I needed to figure out how to carry on for the sake of my kids,” said Mitchell. “I needed to convince myself Cash was in a better place because it was the only way to tolerate his absence.”

The Westlake native is donating profits from the book to the Golden Retrievers in Need Rescue Group.

“I wanted to help anyone who has lost a dog feel hope for the future of their pups and themselves… I believe this book will help adults and kids heal after losing a dog.”

You can purchase the book here.

RELATED: Avon Lake lunch lady finds an 'a-peeling' way to spread kindness

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.