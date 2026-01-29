Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Budget reduction': Lorain County Auditor's Office will be closed on Fridays starting Feb. 6

The Lorain County Auditor's Office is changing its schedule due to a budget reduction, closing on Fridays starting next month.

The auditor's office announced it in a Facebook post. The first Friday the office will be closed is on Feb. 6.

The post explained that the decision to close on Fridays resulted from the Lorain County Board of Commissioners enacting a budget reduction.

The auditor's office said in the post that the budget reduction has brought its funding levels to the lowest level since 1996.

According to the post, the auditor's office will "continue providing essential services with reduced resources."

