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Cat euthanized after pellet gun shooting in Avon Lake

Avon Lake Police.jpg
Avon Lake Police Department
Avon Lake Police.jpg
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A cat found underneath a vehicle on Forest Hill Drive in Avon Lake died after it was shot with a pellet gun on May 17, according to Avon Lake police.

Police say someone found the cat and took it to the animal hospital, where it was later euthanized due to its injuries.

Staff members with West Park Animal Hospital later told police the cat had been shot with a pellet gun.

The Avon Lake Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating the shooting.

Avon Lake police say they are also aware of recent social media posts referencing other incidents like this one. Those reports haven't been confirmed, and officials with the Avon Lake Police Department say they have not received additional reports involving injured cats.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Avon Lake Police Department Detective Bureau at (440) 933-2211.

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