Committee to weigh future of ambulance service in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — Elyria is weighing the costs of ambulance services in the city.

Thursday, a newly formed EMS Review Committee planned to hold its first meeting as part of efforts to explore shifting ambulance duties from a private company to the Elyria Fire Department.

The white and red LifeCare Ambulance, Inc. squads are a common sight in the city. They often respond to medical emergencies alongside fire paramedics, but are the primary transportation for patients to the hospital.

“I just was recently in a car accident a couple of months ago and that was my last experience with them,” said Elyria resident Ashley Sieminski.

“They’re right there real quick,” added Tony Baker, who said he’s had frequent experience with emergency medical care.

Baker, an Elyria Twp. resident, said the township’s fire department is typically responsible for EMS, but LifeCare will respond with an ambulance if the fire department isn’t immediately available. He said the billing process can be more tedious and expensive with LifeCare than with the local fire department.

“A thousand dollars is a lot of money,” he said of one recent bill. “And if you’re sick, there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Finances have been top of mind as the city of Elyria crunches its own ambulance costs.

“That’s the big thing for us [is] can we or can we not financially afford this?” said Elyria Mayor Kevin Brubaker.

The mayor said a change in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement led LifeCare to bill Elyria $126 per call that did not result in an ambulance transport. The city initially estimated the change could cost an additional $500,000 annually.

Brubaker said the actual cost was closer to $300,000, but the increase prompted the City Council to commission a feasibility study. He said the research had nothing to do with the city’s relationship with the company.

“LifeCare provides a very valuable, a very good service to our city residents,” Brubaker said.

The study, conducted by Fitch and Associates, found Elyria could potentially save around $1.2 million if it transitioned from its contract with LifeCare to city-run ambulance services.

The mayor pointed out that the startup expenses for a major operational shift could be costly. The city would need to buy at least four ambulances, acquire liability insurance and ensure adequate paramedic staffing 24/7.

After the study results, the City Council approved the creation of an EMS Review Committee, made up of city leaders and several community members.

“Their goal will be to sit down and dig into this study and look at the numbers. What is it truly going to cost us?” said the mayor.

Brubaker explained the city’s contract with LifeCare won’t expire for several years, and the committee is getting an early start to weigh Elyria’s best option going forward.

“We have to be very cognizant of our budget… so looking at the numbers and what is -not just the startup cost- but what does the cost look like moving forward, versus what our revenue is. And that’s what’s really going to drive it,” he said.

