Crews install wooden extension atop utility pole near Redwood Elementary to protect young eagles

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Young eagles will now have a safe place to perch on utility poles near Redwood Elementary in Avon Lake, which is home to the famous bald eagle pair, Stars and Stripes.

Addressing concerns from the community about the safety of young eagles who perched near energized electrical equipment, The Illuminating Company installed a tall wooden extension atop a utility pole that will provide a safer perching location for the birds away from energized equipment.

Crews also insulated nearby power lines to ensure the birds' safety if they make accidental contact with live wires.

“This project is a testament to the value of working closely with our local communities and residents who serve as the company’s eyes and ears to report avian concerns, like dangerous perching habits, that would otherwise likely go undetected,” said Amy Ruszala, an environmental scientist and avian expert at FirstEnergy. “When community members alert us to these types of concerns, we’re able to take swift action to prevent an accident that is out of our control.”

FirstEnergy said over the last five years, they have completed more than 100 projects to protect birds of prey like ospreys and eagles, along with its other electric companies.

