Third eagle egg hatches in nest at Redwood Elementary in Avon Lake

AVON LAKE, Ohio — A pair of bald Eagles, affectionately named Stars and Stripes, are parents to a third bald eaglet.

A third eaglet arrived at 6:23 a.m. Thursday.

Administrators who run the Avon Lake Bald Eagles Facebook page said during regular school days when students are in class, there are no photos allowed or parking in the school lot between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The public won’t be able to see the eaglets from the parking lot for about a month or so at the earliest.

Every year, they have returned to the nest to raise a new brood, and this year was no different.

The public can watch the nest from the eagle cam here.

