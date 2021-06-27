Crowds, traffic descend on Wellington for Trump rally

WELLINGTON, Ohio — A small village in Lorain County is now being thrust into the national spotlight in a big way.

Former U.S. president Donald Trump held a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington Saturday evening.

Thousands descended on the village of just over 4,800 people to hear Trump speak at the first of several Save America rallies planned across the country.

Trump endorsed Max Miller, who is running again incumbent Rep. Anthony Gonzalez in Ohio’s 16th Congressional District.

Supporters started arriving hours before Trump was scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. and traffic was backed up for miles, causing hours-long wait times for ticket holders.

“These lines, I think they’re amazing and it just shows the extra support for Trump. I mean it's really unbelievable really when you look at it up and down the road here, it's absolutely amazing,” said one supporter who didn’t give his name.

“I didn’t think parking would be that bad, but I did expect it to be that crowded. I’m always a late person, but there’s a ton of people here,” said Marco Deohio, who attended the rally.

Wellington natives were excited to have all eyes on their small village.

“I think that it’s awesome. It's great. I think it's great publicity for the town,” said Brittany Henderson, who also attended the rally.

News 5 also spoke to some people who oppose Trump who were standing along the streets in Wellington and peacefully protesting his arrival.

“They think he’s a great guy yet he mistreats women,” said Randy Nichols, who protested in downtown Wellington near the fairgrounds. “And he’s all for himself. He called these people low class. This guy is dangerous to the country and democracy and I’m going to say so.”

Another Save America rally is planned for July 3 in Sarasota, Florida.

