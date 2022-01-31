Domestic dispute in LaGrange Township ends with 1 man dead

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lorain County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide following a domestic dispute that left a man dead Sunday evening.

Around 8:35 p.m., deputies were called to the 17200 block of Whitehead Road in LaGrange Township for report of a shooting. Authorities were informed two men were in an altercation when one had been shot.

While on their way to the scene, deputies were informed that the man who had been shot was believed to be dead.

Deputies and LaGrange Township Fire crews arrived on scene and found a man who had been shot in the chest. Lifesaving measures were performed but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to deputies, the incident appears to have occurred after a child custody exchange had taken place between the man who was shot and the mother of his child. The other man involved in the altercation was the mother's current boyfriend, authorities said.

Two firearms were recovered from the scene, according to deputies.

No charges have been filed at this time, but the incident remains an active criminal investigation, deputies said.

