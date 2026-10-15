Dump truck crashes into Avon Chili's Grill and Bar

AVON, Ohio — A dump truck crashed into Chili’s Grill & Bar on Chester Road in Avon on Thursday morning.

The restaurant’s general manager told News 5 the location would be closed for the rest of the day to evaluate the structural stability of the building.

Brandon Antz A driver crashed into the Chili’s Grill and Bar in Avon on Monday morning.

Avon police said they received a call about the incident around 9:50 a.m. The restaurant was closed at the time, and no employees were injured.

Police said the truck driver refused ambulance service. As of Monday afternoon, it was unclear whether the driver would face any charges or citations.