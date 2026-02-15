Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Elementary students in Lorain gift V-Day cards to first responders, city departments

Students in Lorain were spreading the love on Valentine's Day.

Hawthorne Elementary School and Summit County Charter School students, including nonverbal students, gifted oversized V-Day cards and cupcakes to first responders and city departments.

This is the fifth year the students led this Valentine's Day event.

The goal is to teach children gratitude and civic responsibility while recognizing the everyday work of local first responders and city employees.

