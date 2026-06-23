Elyria community leaders weigh next steps after teen's controversial restraint

ELYRIA, Ohio — Community leaders in Elyria are weighing next steps after the controversial restraint of a 15-year-old girl following the city’s Juneteenth celebration.

The event on Saturday included a parade up Middle Avenue to Ely Square, where the Elyria Black Legacy Connection hosted a festival with vendors, music, banners highlighting Black Elyrians and research conducted by young people.

"This keeps on growing. [It’s a] very powerful event, had some powerful moments celebrating our youth, actually,” said Ethan West, who is the president and founder of the Elyria Black Legacy Connection.

He said, by many accounts, it was a successful event. As the final vendors were packing up on Saturday, he said the chaos happened.

On Monday, News 5 shared videos taken by viewers that show police officers restraining a 15-year-old girl in Ely Square, including one officer who appeared to be kneeling on the teen.

Outrage over teen's arrest after Elyria Juneteenth Festival

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West and others said the maneuver was reminiscent of George Floyd’s murder.

"Somebody was unalived from that same tactic. And again, that’s a trigger for the community and anybody that sees that. So initially, the flashes hit,” West said.

Elyria police released surveillance and body-worn camera video Monday evening.

Police said the Elyria bike unit responded to Ely Square on Saturday when a group of teens and several adults began arguing.

They detained a 14-year-old boy who was ultimately charged with disorderly conduct.

In body-worn camera video, a girl police said was the boy’s sister can be seen approaching officers and shouting at them. The video shows police taking the teen to the ground. Three officers appear to be handcuffing the girl when a fourth officer puts his leg on her.

On Monday, a use-of-force expert watched the bystander video and told News 5 the move did not appear to be excessive force. After watching the subsequent body-worn camera video on Tuesday, the same expert said he maintained his original assessment.

Others believe the entire incident should have been de-escalated better.

"That situation, in a lot of different ways, could have been handled differently, especially from the start of it,” said Ward 5 Elyria City Council member Brad Armstrong.

Armstrong and West were among the community leaders who attended a meeting at the Lorain County Urban League on Tuesday. The group discussed the incident, next steps and what they hope is an opportunity for growth.

News 5 Cleveland Ethan West (right) and Brad Armstrong (center) talk following at meeting at the Lorain County Urban League.

"This is an encouragement opportunity for all of us to come together for our community,” said Armstrong.

He said he hopes to debrief with the police department and city leaders following the official review of the incident.

The police chief said the officer in question has been placed on paid administrative leave, per protocol, while his actions and the situation are under review.

West said he doesn’t believe the incident overshadows the success of the Juneteenth celebration.

"It really was a great event. This could've happened at any time," he said.

He hopes the situation leads to a dialogue in the community.

"You always want to be better. Do better, do better,” he said.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.