Elyria Police investigate 3 shootings in 48 hours

ELYRIA, Ohio — Elyria neighbors said they’re rattled after a string of violence over the weekend. Police said three shootings within 48 hours were not random but are concerning nonetheless.

On Tuesday, there was still a trail of broken glass, scattered bricks and even part of a hubcap embedded in a tree in front of Robin DeMaria’s crumpled garage.

"This morning, when I opened the garage door from the inside and looked in there, I thought, ‘Holy cow,’” she said.

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The Elyria grandmother said she was sleeping in a back room of her Washington Avenue home when a car barreled into the garage.

"I fell asleep on the couch watching TV, and I’d just finished some ice cream and then, ‘Boom!’ And I called my husband and I said, ‘I need you over here now,’” DeMaria said. “I didn’t realize this guy had a gun, and he was running through the neighborhood. I’m glad I didn’t know at the time.”

A neighbor on the opposite end of Washington Avenue, near Harrison Street, told News 5 he saw the same vehicle speed away from a shooting outside of his apartment building. He shared a video of officers placing evidence markers near bullet casings on the sidewalk outside.

Police said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, and several people were in custody.

The shooting in central Elyria was the most recent in a string of violence over the weekend.

"I don’t feel safe just having my own kid in my front yard. And I don’t think that’s right for anyone that lives around here. We should all feel safe to have our children play outside,” said Alexis Shull.

She shared a doorbell video from her Foster Avenue front yard, showing a group of young people shooting and running away.

Image provided by Alexis Shull A screenshot of doorbell video from a Saturday shooting on Foster Ave

Police said an 18-year-old received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The teen was later arrested, as were a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old.

"It’s crazy how young these kids are [who are] turning to these types of acts of violence,” Shull said.

Police said more young people were involved in the first shooting of the weekend.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of gunfire near Allen and Garden streets on the city’s South Side.

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"We were sleeping, and all I heard was, ‘pop, pop, pop.’ And my first thought was fireworks,” said Rebecca Smith, who lives nearby.

No one was injured, but police arrested five individuals, including a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old.

Neighbors told News 5 the sudden spike in violence feels out of the ordinary.

"I’ve never experienced anything like that in Elyria. [It’s] very strange,” said DeMaria.

Police said none of the weekend’s shootings appeared to be random.

"We want the public to know these people were familiar with one another,” said Chief James Welsh. “We understand how reckless this is and will put resources out there to ensure the community is safe.”

He explained that many of the firearms recovered after the shootings appeared to be stolen. Police are reminding gun owners not to keep guns in vehicles overnight and to store them securely.

The shootings are all still under investigation. Anyone with information related to the incidents is encouraged to contact the Elyria Police Department at 440-323-3302.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.