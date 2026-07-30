Elyria Police warn against social media trend promoting cliff jumping 'link up'

ELYRIA, Ohio — The Elyria Police Department is warning about the dangers of cliff jumping and swimming near Cascade Falls. The reminder comes after social media posts encouraging a "link up" featuring individuals jumping from the cliffs into the Black River.

A scenic overlook of the West Falls at Cascade Park has become a popular attraction.

“It’s like when people get rocks and fake waterfalls in their pool,” said Kri Greenberg, who was visiting Elyria from Massachusetts Thursday. “This is what they’re trying to recreate in their backyard. But unfortunately, apparently, there’s no swimming.”

Some residents recall people defying the rules over the years.

“I remember when we were kids and people used to swim in there. Don’t they know it’s like crap water?” laughed resident Tyler Tollett, referring to sewer systems that occasionally overflow into the Black River during heavy rain.

Elyria and Lorain County Metro Parks have invested in cleaning up the stretch of the Black River and turning Cascade Park into a destination.

Swimming in the Black River is prohibited in the city of Elyria. Police are encouraging everyone to admire the falls and river responsibly.

“They have signs posted everywhere, but people are going to do what they’re going to do,” said Tollett.

Police said they posted a warning on the Elyria Police Department's social media on Wednesday evening to prevent incidents encouraged by other posts.

“A lot of people are going to do that because they’re following the [social] media or the reels, just for views,” said Andres Vera, who was hiking at the park Thursday.

Police worry the trend could turn dangerous. They said the Black River has strong currents, fluctuating water levels and underwater hazards.

Others who spoke to News 5 on Thursday agreed that cliff jumping into the river was ill-advised.

“It’s not a deep river. So I would caution anyone to even consider doing that,” said resident Gloria Phillips.

Her husband Bob Phillips added, “Anybody that would dive off of there, you’re diving into stone. You’re either going to break your neck or end up dead real quick because there’s nothing there.”

Officers plan to increase patrols in the area to discourage dangerous activity. They said anyone found swimming in the river or cliff jumping could face a citation.

“Our primary message to young people and parents is that what may appear to be a fun social media trend can quickly become dangerous,” said Elyria Police Capt. Bill Lantz via email. “Our goal is education, voluntary compliance, and ultimately keeping everyone safe.”

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.