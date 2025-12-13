'Future of downtown:' Elyria's Shoppes on Broad signal new investment in city center

ELYRIA, Ohio — A formerly vacant Lorain County building is getting new life and Elyria leaders hope the investment helps usher in a new era for the city center.

In recent months, the Shoppes on Broad has become a new shopping destination in downtown Elyria. A half dozen stores occupy the indoor boutique mall, recently restored to its original purpose after years of serving various functions for Lorain County.

“I kept saying it would be a really cool mall. And everybody thought I was crazy or whatever. And then finally it came for sale and I bought it,” said owner Dan Martin.

He explained the building on Broad Street originally served as an indoor mall, with storefronts designed to look like Parisian shops. Most recently used by the county as storage, Martin and his wife repainted the inside and began searching for the right businesses to occupy the space.

“I’m looking for people that have their own dream and that we think, collectively, can do well together,” he said.

The first business to move into the Shoppes on Broad was a used bookstore. Roxy’s Emporium, which relocated from another part of Elyria, also features gifts and crafts from local artisans.

Since September, four other businesses have joined the collective. Custom clothing and gift seller Kreations by Kianga, Design by Kathy V, which sells hand-sewn designs, thrifted clothing store Find It Keep It and crocheted and 3D printed toy store Ally Rose Creations have become permanent tenants. A plant store, which is currently open on the weekends, will soon join as a permanent addition.

The small business owners said it’s become a tight-knit group of entrepreneurs.

“We’re kind of spreading the love because we know that it takes a village, it really does. And if we help each other, hey, that means we’ll all get to stay,” said Kianga Holland.

The Kreations by Kianga started her business in a temporary incubator space in city hall and said opening her first storefront has been a significant step.

“I actually cried during the ribbon cutting because I was so excited and realized that my dream was finally coming true,” said Holland.

The boutique mall is located down the street from another revitalization effort. The Forge 417 is transforming a historic building into apartments, retail space and an esports center.

Mayor Kevin Brubaker believes the series of investments is a sign of things to come in downtown Elyria.

“We want this to be the future of downtown,” he said, gesturing to the storefronts in the Shoppes on Broad.

He said the city has been deliberate about recruiting new development and activity in the city center. He believes the unique local businesses will help spur more investment.

“Back in the day, there was a JCPenney’s, there was a Sears. We know those aren’t coming back,” Brubaker said. “But when you look at these small business owners, that is the crux of what we want to see downtown. We have the ability to be something different, something that other towns don’t have.”

There is space for more than a dozen individual units in the Shoppes on Broad. Martin said he’s been looking for a restaurant, bakery or coffee shop to fill the space.

Forge 417 is slated to open in early 2026.

