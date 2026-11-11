Groups hope to restore glory to Lorain Veterans Memorial Park

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain County groups are hoping to restore glory to what they say is an underused tribute to veterans.

The Lorain Veterans Memorial Park on W Erie Avenue sits adjacent to Lorain City Hall and one block west of Broadway’s downtown shops and businesses. Despite its prime location, some acknowledge the small park is often overlooked.

“I went most of my life, 52 years old, I didn’t know this was Veterans Park for a long time,” said Ward 7 Lorain City Council member John Bearer.

The U.S. Marine Corps veteran is working with the city and the Lorain County Veterans Service Commission to transform the park into a destination.

“I think we’ve got a lot of potential, and I think we can work off of it,” Bearer said.

The park currently features a stage, fountain and raised platform with a large stone memorial. Veterans groups say some corners of the park have not received the respect a memorial park deserves.

“There are some places where people have left graffiti, or what have you,” said Jacob Smith, the executive director at the Lorain County Veterans Service Commission. “Do you know where they’ve never touched? A memorial put up by the Lorain Veterans Council in 1967. I think people understand the importance of that.”

An ambitious park renovation aims to highlight Lorain’s legacy of military service.

“Having an area like this that says what these people did and what these heroes did makes people think,” said Bearer.

Plans include adding a Gold Star memorial and statues of notable Lorain veterans.

“The heroes of the city of Lorain: Quincy Gilmore Adams, Admiral King, the Medal of Honor recipients,” said Smith. “To have a 5-star admiral [King] born and raised in the city of Lorain, and for us not to have a statue in our main park is a miscarriage of history.”

Image provided by the Lorain County Veterans Service Commission A conceptional rendering of the Lorain Veterans Memorial Park

They also hope to remove the stage and raised platform, level the park, and create an open concept for gatherings. Additionally, plans include parking space and hookups for food trucks.

Bearer said the improvements are compatible with other efforts to revitalize the nearby lakefront and downtown corridors.

“We can’t start improving the rest of this area and not have a veterans’ park that truly represents and that we can take pride in,” he said.

As a veteran, he also hopes the park becomes an accessible and desirable destination for veterans and the rest of the community.

“We didn’t serve to get recognition or appreciation. But I feel there is a duty of the community to kind of honor and educate [about] the service and sacrifices made,” he said.

As fundraising ramps up, several veterans groups have already contributed to the effort. Smith said American Legion Post 30, AMVETS Post 47, Italian American Veterans Post 1 and Lorain’s VFW have each dedicated $30,000.

The project will likely top $1 million. Proponents believe community generosity will help cover the costs. They hope it will restore the park's glory and give residents a sense of pride.

“By having an area like this, you’re not only honoring the past, but you’re educating the future while allowing the city and its residents to have an area that they can use,” said Smith.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.