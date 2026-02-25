Here's why Avon Lake wants to raise income taxes

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Avon Lake is asking voters to consider an alternative revenue source to fund road repairs and capital improvements. The May 5 ballot will include Issue 13, a proposal to raise the income tax by 0.4%.

“Through our city council meetings, we do see that roads are a number 1 concern for the residents,” said Avon Lake Finance Director Beth Krosse. “The way we can do it is to have dedicated revenue come in so that everyone can share in the costs of maintaining these roads.”

The measure would raise the income tax from 1.5% to 1.9%, an increase that would amount to approximately $400 annually, or $33 monthly, for a household earning $100,000 in taxable wages.

“If you’re asking me, I don’t really like it because everything’s going up,” Avon Lake resident Donna Bishop told News 5.

Bishop and her husband have lived in their home since 1998 and said they’re already facing rising property taxes. The average Lorain County homeowner saw their property values increase by more than 30%.

“It’s a fee. Are you happy about? No, not really. But if it’s needed, we’ll find out in a hurry, right?” said Munch Bishop.

Avon Lake leaders said the city’s needs have changed since the last time it raised income taxes 33 years ago.

“We’ve seen the population grow by 74% and there are increased needs,” Krosse explained.

She said the growth and rising costs have put a strain on the city’s general fund. In 2025, the city said it cost an estimated $4.1 million to fix one mile of road. It has 111 miles of roads and a $40 million backlog of road work.

“We’re considering this a community ask. Everybody wants better roads, so we want everyone to participate,” said Krosse.

She explained the income tax does not apply to retirees receiving Social Security, pensions or annuities. If Issue 13 did pass, the city would end its collection of a 1.5 mill property tax levy. In that scenario, the savings for a $100,000 home would amount to about $23 annually.

Thus, the city said the change could benefit retirees. Some told News 5 they weren’t sold on the idea.

“I don’t feel it’s right for me to impose a tax on people who are working, when it doesn’t affect me,” said resident James Davis.

The proposal comes as the state considers the future of property taxes.

Some communities have been holding public meetings to discuss the impact of an effort to abolish property taxes in Ohio.

In Avon Lake, property taxes make up about 25% of the city’s budget. Income tax makes up about 62%.

The city hopes voters will see Issue 13 as an investment and a more sustainable revenue source.

Leaders there are planning to host a community presentation on Issue 13 on March 11 at 7 p.m. at the Avon Lake Public Library. You can find more information by clicking here .

