A man from Northeast Ohio has been dubbed the best boomerang athlete in the country.

Logan Broadbent was crowned the national champion for the third time in his career this weekend in Lorain.

The competition was tight and his win came down to the final event where he pulled it out.

Broadbent plans to celebrate by running the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.