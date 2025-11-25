'It’ll be harder, it’ll be tighter:' Amherst schools facing up to $5 million in cuts

Families are bracing for cuts in Amherst Exempted Village Schools. The district is weighing its options amid a dire financial situation driven by a combination of factors, including a failed income tax levy on the November ballot.

During an Amherst Board of Education meeting this week, board members explained the district is now considered in a “precautionary” financial status by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce (ODEW). To comply with ODEW rules and avoid state intervention, the district must trim up to $5 million from its next year’s budget.

Some parents told News 5 they hope the cuts don’t affect the quality of education.

"It’s part of the reason that we moved here to Amherst and that we have kids in the district. It’s a great school district, it has a wonderful reputation, lots to offer the students,” said Shea Alltmont.

Alltmont is the mother of a Marion Steele High School junior, and another Amherst graduate said she wonders what could change for her son and others.

"Honestly, it goes beyond that. [It’s] not just my son. I worry about the other kids that are coming up,” she said.

The concerns come as Amherst finds itself in a precarious financial situation. In November, voters rejected an income tax levy that would have generated $10 million. In addition to the failed ballot issue, the district said reduced state funding and property tax breaks introduced by Lorain County have erased any extra revenue generated by property value reappraisals.

"We haven’t asked for new operating revenue for the last 13 years, and our state funding hasn’t increased over the last 15. So we’re in a position where we have to come to the community for more revenue,” said Superintendent Mike Molnar.

He explained the district ranks second from the bottom in the state for the amount of total revenue per student, at roughly $12,000 compared to the state average of $18,000.

Molnar said despite the district’s fiscal responsibility, its latest financial forecast predicts a more than $8.5 million deficit by fiscal year 2028.

“We have to look at what cuts can we make to eliminate that deficit in two years,” he said.

During Monday’s school board meeting, the board laid out options to help balance the budget. They included a permanent reduction of up to 40 staff members, along with up to $1.5 million in cuts to supplies, resources, textbooks and programs.

Board members said their goal is to make strategic cuts that will have the least impact on students.

"Our vision is to be a community of excellence, and that’s what we’ll continue to do,” Molnar said. “It’ll be harder, it’ll be tighter, there will be some losses that everyone will have to deal with.”

He said the district will likely consider bringing another ballot measure to the voters in the spring

In the meantime, some families said they’re bracing for challenges ahead.

"Even when my kids are out of school, that doesn’t mean that I stop caring about the other students that are here. They’re part of our community and I want to see them have just as many opportunities as my kids did before times maybe got tough,” said Alltmont.

Amherst must submit its plan to resolve the forecast deficit by Dec. 21. To meet that deadline, the board of education will vote on a final plan at its Dec. 15 meeting.

