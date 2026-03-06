Man escapes after car crashes in Lorain marina, 2 missing

There is a massive scene at Beaver Park Marina in Lorain.

Crews are currently searching the water after a car crashed at the marina.

Police received the initial call around 4:15 a.m.

According to police, an 18-year-old man allegedly entered a home without permission and told officers he was in a crash.

The man told police he was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle when it struck a pole and landed in Lake Erie.

He said he was able to get out of the vehicle through a backseat window.

He was transported to Mercy Health Hospital in unknown condition.

The man told police a female driver and passenger were in the car, and he did not see them exit.

Divers are currently searching for the other victims.

A portion of West Erie Avenue was blocked due to the scene.