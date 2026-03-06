Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10  WX Alerts 5  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal NewsLorain County

Actions

Man escapes after car crashes in Lorain marina, 2 missing

There is a massive scene at Beaver Park Marina in Lorain.
Large presence at Beaver Park Marina in Lorain
HCucchZWUAEWrvl.jpg
Posted
and last updated

There is a massive scene at Beaver Park Marina in Lorain.

Crews are currently searching the water after a car crashed at the marina.

Police received the initial call around 4:15 a.m.

According to police, an 18-year-old man allegedly entered a home without permission and told officers he was in a crash.

The man told police he was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle when it struck a pole and landed in Lake Erie.

He said he was able to get out of the vehicle through a backseat window.

He was transported to Mercy Health Hospital in unknown condition.

The man told police a female driver and passenger were in the car, and he did not see them exit.

Divers are currently searching for the other victims.

A portion of West Erie Avenue was blocked due to the scene.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.