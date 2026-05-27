Long-sought rehabilitation coming to rough Lorain road

LORAIN, Ohio — Construction crews are turning their attention to a Lorain road neighbors said has a reputation for being one of the roughest in the city.

This week, rehabilitation is starting on Tower Boulevard, covering more than 5,100 feet of roadway between Route 58 and Oberlin Avenue.

Like his late spring yardwork, neighbor Randy Stewart said pothole patching has become a seasonal tradition on Tower Boulevard.

“I’ve had to call several people from the city, and stuff like that, to see if they can fill in the potholes for me,” Stewart said, pointing to a patchwork of cracks and recently filled holes at the end of his driveway.

The longtime resident said the street has changed drastically since his childhood.

“It’s gone from single lane to double lane, used to have dirt over there,” he said.

He said traffic has increased over the decades, and so, too, have the potholes.

“Some of them are crater holes, bigger holes. So we just have to try to miss them,” Stewart said. “They try to keep up with it, but there’s just so much of it.”

Some newcomers said they were also aware of the street’s reputation for potholes.

“They do need to fix all of this, honestly,” said Artemis Quinn. “It’s bad, bad for the cars, bad for everyone.”

Last pothole season, News 5 visited Tower Boulevard and spoke with a neighbor who planted his own sign in one large pothole, asking in colorful language for the city to fix the road.

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At that time, the city said pothole patching was a temporary fix until a more comprehensive overhaul could be done.

“It’s way past due to be fixed,” said Stewart. “We thought maybe last year they were going to start and they didn’t start last year.”

This week, after what the city was extensive planning and significant investment, the work is finally poised to start.

Eighty percent of the more than $3.8 million project was paid for by federal funds from the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), with a 20% local match by the city of Lorain.

The work will include full reconstruction of the outside curb lanes, rehabilitation of inside lanes and enhanced accessibility for pedestrians, cyclists and public transit users.

Quinn said she’d also like to see the project address traffic flow and safety.

“I’m always freaked out, clenching his hand so he doesn’t run off,” she said of her young son. “We’re always just waiting to make sure they come to a stop. I don’t trust the (stop) signs because people don’t follow them.”

The Lorain Engineering Department said there are no specific traffic calming measures or additional traffic signals planned, but the project aims to enhance overall safety and reduce required maintenance.

Columbia Gas has already lowered its gas lines and the city said similar measures will address vulnerable waterlines. It said both measures should help preserve the road’s longevity.

Stewart said he hopes for a smoother drive and a safer neighborhood.

“We’re hoping that this will take care of it,” he said.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.