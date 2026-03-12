LCS to repurpose Garfield, Frank Jacinto Elementary Schools as part of sweeping budget adjustments

LORAIN, Ohio — Families, students, and staff are bracing for major changes in Lorain City Schools next year. District leaders say an upcoming levy could determine whether the financial situation worsens.

The elementary level will notice some of the most dramatic shifts as the district slashes nearly $18 million from its budget.

“I hope it doesn’t change, but it seems like they have their mind made up, so we’ve just got to figure it out from there,” said Mike Johnson, a Lorain father with two children at Garfield Elementary School.

This week, Johnson and other Garfield families learned the building will no longer be an elementary school next year.

“They’re like family, so it’s like I don’t know how the kids are going to take it,” said Wesley Guevara, the mother of a Garfield first-grade student.

Johnson added, “I just want my kids to be comfortable. And switching schools might change that for them, I don’t know.”

Next school year, Garfield will become a half-day preschool. Frank Jacinto Elementary School will also be repurposed into a specialized school for students with autism.

The district plans to redraw boundaries and redistribute elementary students into the remaining eight buildings.

“Changes are different, they’re scary. I don’t know how I feel. I have a little bit of mixed emotions. I wish the community cared a little bit more about the schools,” said Alexis Ayala, a mother of three, including a son who will attend the autism school next year.

The adjustments are part of widespread changes across Lorain City Schools (LCS).

“How we got to this point was awful,” said Superintendent Dr. Jeff Graham.

Graham spoke to News 5 this week about the district’s financial situation.

He said by the time the district realized it would be losing a combined $6.7 million in federal, state and local funding, it had only a matter of months to cut nearly a quarter of its annual budget.

“All of the things we’re taking away brought value. And as a result, we’re in a position to provide less,” he said.

In addition to consolidating elementary schools, the district is eliminating all field trips, trimming some electives and cutting more than 160 staff, including more than 100 teachers.

“All of our teachers, they’re going to burn out. Their mental health isn’t going to be taken care of and the students’ mental health isn’t going to be taken care of,” said Lorain Education Association President Julie Garcia.

She told News 5 she worried more teachers could be cut if an upcoming levy does not pass.

During the May 5 election, voters will consider a measure the district says would generate about $10.7 million. The 11 mil levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $385 annually.

Graham said if voters reject it, the district would be forced to cut another $4-8 million.

“All of these things are programs and services for our children,” he said.

He said the district hasn’t passed a new money levy since 1992, and leaders are already making contingency plans if the current proposal fails.

When asked what could be included in an additional $4-8 million round of cuts, Graham replied, “We’re still putting a list together. We’ll follow the plan that we followed initially, which is listen, learn and do the best with what we have. But yeah, it will be obvious.”

Many parents told News 5 they were planning to support the levy. Some said they were less optimistic about the community voting in its favor and were hoping for the best.

“What’s it going to look like next year since all of these changes are coming so fast?” Ayala wondered.

Guevara added, “These kids are very important. They’re our future. And we can’t have a future if you keep cutting their education and this, that and the other thing.”

