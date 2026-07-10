Lorain considers new anti-discrimination ordinances

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain is considering new rules to combat discrimination. A pair of ordinances under review by the city’s law department come after the Lorain City Council unanimously approved a resolution promoting equality and human dignity this week.

“We are an open and friendly and welcoming place. And we are wanting to grow and thrive. So this ordinance helps with our growth as well,” said Christina Pavella, the co-owner of Brastina’s NutriZen in downtown Lorain.

Pavella operates both the holistic health shop and a trauma-informed life coaching business. She’s among the first business owners to throw support behind the proposed ordinances.

“We’re already in the world of equality. But there’s nothing really on paper that can encompass it and I think this is the first start of it,” Pavella said.

Lorain resident and activist Brandon West authored the so-called human dignity ordinances. He explained they would be part of a new chapter of anti-discrimination rules.

“Part 18 would act, basically, as the foundational support for even more human dignity acts or non-discrimination ordinances,” he said.

West said Part 18 would bolster an existing fair housing code, prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, income and military and veteran status.

In addition to housing, it would extend protections in business and public accommodations.

The proposal echoes themes from a human dignity resolution unanimously passed by the Lorain City Council on Monday.

“Who could be against human dignity for all?” said resolution sponsor Eileen Torres, the Ward 4 City Council member.

She said the ordinances will require more stringent review by the law department and council members, but she expects similar support from the International City.

“I always say Lorainites are so sophisticated by virtue of being exposed to so many people, cultures, languages, foods, music,” she said.

West is also hoping to establish a “Human Dignity Commission.” The volunteer group would field discrimination complaints, mediate issues and conduct community outreach and education.

The proposed ordinances would provide certain exemptions for religious and private groups.

Pavella believes adopting the ordinances would send a message and serve as a possible boon for the city’s business.

“We are an open and friendly and welcoming place. And we are wanting to grow and thrive. So this ordinance helps with our growth as well,” she said.

West said strong anti-discrimination rules would be a natural fit for the International City.

“We aren’t just the International City by title. We are the International City by policy, who we care for, who we support and how we, basically, love our neighbors,” he said.

The city’s law department will review the ordinance language before both pieces of legislation are introduced and discussed by city council.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.