Lorain County Administrator dies after battle with brain cancer

A longtime public servant in Lorain County has passed away.

Jeff Armbruster, who served as county administrator, died at his home after a battle with brain cancer; he was 78 years old.

Armbruster was appointed as Lorain County Administrator in 2023. He previously served as mayor, safety service director and councilman in North Ridgeville.

He also served as a state senator.

“He won’t be known for a five-story building, or he won’t be known for a highway. But those that have followed him, he’ll be known for a couple hundred little things he did that all improved the quality of life in Lorain County,” Lorain County Commissioner Jeff Riddell said.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all flags in Lorain County to be lowered at half-staff until Armbruster's funeral.