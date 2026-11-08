Lorain County joins wave of investment in women's sports

AVON, Ohio — Elite women’s soccer is on its way to Lorain County. An announcement by the Lorain County Leviathan this week is the latest in a wave of investments in women’s sports in Northeast Ohio.

Some believe momentum is still building.

News 5 has been covering the evolution at ForeFront Field in Avon since 2025, when rumors were confirmed about a semi-professional men’s soccer team playing in the home of the Lake Erie Crushers baseball team.

RELATED: Semi-pro soccer coming to Lake Erie Crushers stadium

We were also there for the fanfare of the home opener on Memorial Day.

RELATED: Fanfare, excitement mark Lorain County Leviathan FC home debut

Now a banner on the outfield fence proclaims Lorain County as “Soccer County, USA.”

“The number one thing that we found is that we’re an integral part of the community now,” said Leviathan FC chairman Andrew McDonnell.

He said the club’s next step was clear.

“It was a matter of just aligning what was already here, which was a need and desire for a women’s team, with an ownership group who had the ability to make it happen,” said McDonnell.

On Thursday, the Lorain County Leviathan FC announced it will launch a women’s team in 2027.

RELATED: Lorain County Leviathan FC launching women's soccer team in 2027

McDonnell told News 5 that the program focuses on attracting current and former collegiate athletes who want to keep developing, competing, and showcasing their abilities.

“If you’re a high-level player who still has the ability, the desire to play, there just isn’t a place to do that in the area. So that’s what we’re here to focus on,” he said.

Creating opportunities for elite women athletes was part of a push by the Cleveland Soccer Group when it announced it would be bringing a Division II women’s team to the city.

RELATED: Another goal scored: Cleveland is getting a women's soccer team - in a lower division

In May, the group announced the new team will be called “Astra.”

RELATED: Cleveland's first women's pro soccer team officially has a name

That club will be part of the WPSL Pro, a new league designed to fill the gaps between amateur soccer and top-tier professional teams.

“I think the initial response was, ‘Eh, women’s sports?’ And then over those months when we ran our first campaign and we got those 16,000 season ticket deposits, heads started to turn,” said Astra co-founder Gina Prodan Kelly.

While the team is still looking to build or find a permanent place to play, Prodan Kelly believes support for women’s sports is gaining steam in Northeast Ohio.

“Through launching Cleveland Astra and getting a WNBA team and now teams like Lorain County Leviathan jumping into women’s sports… it’s such a great wave,” she said.

The Leviathan plan to work with Astra, as well as collegiate teams and youth programs to create a talent pipeline.

“We’re trying to bring this all together so that when people think about soccer, they think about Lorain County and they think about the Leviathan,” said McDonnell.

Both McDonnell and Prodan Kelly believe there’s an appetite for more soccer and more women’s sports in Northeast Ohio.

“It’s a mixed metaphor, but the way we describe it is – we think of women’s sports, especially women’s soccer, it’s hardly the beginning. But it’s very much like the second inning,” said Prodan Kelly. “Momentum is picking up and we’re just seeing the beginning of it.”

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.