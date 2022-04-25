Lorain County nonprofit collecting donations for incoming Ukrainian refugees

LORAIN, Ohio — A Lorain County organization is collecting donations to help benefit Ukrainian refugees in Lorain County.

The nonprofit organization “Let’s Stand For Something Good” has placed collection bins at various locations throughout the county for the public to drop off clothing, toiletries and other items for families who will eventually come to Lorain County.

Donations bins have already been dropped off at Lorain County Community College, Absolute Dance Company, Lorain Community College in Wellington and in Elyria by a Starbucks, the organization said.

