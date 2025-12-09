Lorain County Port Authority enters contract to buy former Elyria Days Inn

ELYRIA, Ohio — A large nuisance property on Elyria’s front doorstep is inching closer toward cleanup and demolition. The Lorain County Port Authority confirmed it has entered into a contract to purchase the former Days Inn property.

The once-popular venue used to host weddings, events and numerous guests. Now, visitors on the city’s north side are greeted by a view of the boarded-up windows, broken glass and overgrown vegetation visible from State Route 57, between Interstate 90 and the Ohio Turnpike.

The building shuttered in 2020 after a Lorain Common Pleas judge declared it a nuisance, forcing the owners to cease operations and sell the property.

In 2024, the city sued a new owner for the property’s condition. The lawsuit detailed squatters, drug use and numerous building and fire code violations.

"It’s probably one of the most dangerous buildings in the city,” Elyria Fire Chief Joe Pronesti told News 5 in August 2024.

“This is an albatross,” Elyria Mayor Kevin Brubaker said at the time.

In early 2025, the property owner agreed to make improvements or hand it over to a third-party receivership.

The litigation is currently tied up in the courts. But the Lorain County Port Authority confirmed a deal to acquire the property is pending.

"The building is condemned. So it needs to come down. And as part of this whole transaction, we want it done,” said Port Authority Executive Director Jim Miller.

He said though no sale has been finalized yet, the building’s condition would likely require the Port Authority to demolish the structure.

"We have to tear it down if we buy it. It’s going to be quite expensive to tear it down. It has a lot of environmental problems,” Miller said.

Aside from the safety and security risks it poses, neighbors note that the blighted property is bad for business.

"It’s pretty scary and ugly if you’re driving by it,” said Travis Bell, the general manager for the nearby Johnny K’s Motorsports.

He said the company saw Elyria’s potential when it invested in the location near the Midway Mall in 2018, and the vacant hotel is an obstacle to that progress.

"The fact that an eyesore and problem in the community could be taken care of is exciting for us,” said Bell.

The Port Authority said the sale of the property and its demolition are contingent on a due diligence process and court proceedings. The agency is also involved in the redevelopment of the nearby Midway Mall. Though both projects have seen stumbling blocks, Bell said he’s optimistic about the prospect of improvements.

"To us, it doesn’t really matter as long as it’s an active, thriving business. And that’s what Elyria deserves, and I’d love to see that eyesore gone and something to replace it,” he said.

