Lorain County Public Health investigating whooping cough outbreak at day care

A day care in LaGrange is closed through next Wednesday due to an outbreak of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough.

According to Mitch Dandurand, the epidemiology supervisor at Lorain County Public Health, it happened at a day care named The Child Garden.

There have been five cases confirmed so far, and several others are still pending.

Dandurand said that as a precaution, the day care has temporarily closed.

The first cases popped up in early August, and yesterday some staff members reported feeling ill, Dandurand said.

According to the health department, the daycare notified parents about the matter, and the facility has been in contact with health officials every day.

In a letter to parents, the day care stated, "The health and safety of your child and all children in our care is always our highest priority."

You can read full the letter to parents below:

Whooping cough has symptoms similar to a regular cold. Fever and sneezing are common.

CLICK HERE for more information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding pertussis.

