Lorain County Sheriff's Office executes search warrants at county administration and 911 buildings

ELYRIA, Ohio — The Lorain County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Thursday morning that deputies are executing search warrants at the county administration building and the 911 center.

According to the sheriff's office, computer forensics personnel are on site at each building. No information has been released as to why they are there or what prompted the search warrants.

The sheriff's office said that 911 operations will not be affected during its investigation.

News 5 has learned there will be a news conference this afternoon with the sheriff's office, where we expect to learn more. A specific time has NOT been set. This story will be updated when the time of the news conference becomes available.

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