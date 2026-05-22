Lorain County tables tax relief discussion amid concerns from schools, cities

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — While some call for continued tax breaks in Lorain County, others worry they will come at a steep cost.

Debate is swirling over whether Lorain County should renew a pair of measures to provide property tax relief for qualifying individuals and those in owner-occupied homes.

The discussions come as schools and cities face mounting financial pressure and homeowners experience steep property taxes.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen my taxes go down in my life. Every year, it goes up a little, up a little, up a little, up a little,” said Clayton Coleman, a retiree who lives in Avon.

Since 2023 reappraisals, the average home value in Lorain County has increased by 30%. Likewise, many saw a large jump in their property taxes.

“They’re sky-high. It’s hurting retired people a lot,” Coleman said.

In fall 2026, Lorain County Commissioners passed a resolution, in what they said was an effort to ease the burden.

Lorain County introduces property tax exemptions

RELATED: Lorain County introduces property tax exemptions

The county elected to “piggyback” on the state’s homestead exemption. Ohio provides a credit on property tax bills equal to the taxes on $28,000 of the county auditor’s market value of a person’s home. Disabled veterans qualify for a credit of $56,000 of the home’s value.

The same individuals who qualified for the state exemption saw their tax breaks double under the county’s action.

Additionally, the county’s resolution replicated the state’s 2.5% tax credit for owner-occupied homes.

“I’m sure that exemption gave us some sort of a break,” said Coleman.

But the break for property owners came at a cost to schools and cities.

“We were surprised, we were caught off guard,” said Roxann Caserio, the superintendent for North Ridgeville City Schools (NRCS).

She explained the district saw some of the most drastic fallout, immediately losing about $1.7 million in funding. She said it amounts to about $361 less per student, or about 10% of the district’s budget.

“We’re doing more with less,” said Caserio. “We have had to make some difficult decisions not to replace positions, not to replace programming, not to replace curricular items.”

The NRCS superintendent was among more than a dozen school and city leaders, along with parents and concerned residents, who spoke during public comment at Friday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

“Cities are forced to postpone road repairs, delay equipment replacement, defer infrastructure maintenance and stretch already limited staff and resources further,” said Avon Lake Ward 2 city council member Jennifer Fenderbosch.

Elyria City Schools treasurer Colleen Aholt added, “Districts are already facing rising costs and increasing student needs.”

Columbia Local Schools superintendent Graig Bansek agreed even schools that passed recent levies could soon be forced to cut staff and programming.

“Unfortunately, most of us will be in the same situation very soon,” Bansek said.

North Ridgeville resident Frank Toth said, although he has no children in the NRCS district, he worries that funding cuts could harm the quality of education in his community.

“If we really, truly want to make this world a better place, we need to start with the people behind us,” he told News 5.

The commissioners ultimately tabled the discussion until their meeting on June 2.

When asked whether the extension before a vote would allow time to meet with stakeholders, Commissioner Jeff Riddell said, “Absolutely… including the legislature in Columbus to explain what they did.”

Coleman, a retired teacher himself, said he sees both sides as seniors, schools and cities are all feeling heightened financial pressure.

“It would be nice if they found a middle ground,” he said.

Riddell said it may be possible to extend one of the tax relief measures and not the other. County leaders said they planned to review the financial impact and speak to the parties who may be affected.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.