Lorain Fire Department handles 3 different fires in the same afternoon

The Lorain Fire Department had a busy Valentine's Day after tackling three separate fires throughout the afternoon.

According to the department, the first fire took place at an apartment on the south side of Lorain, where two families were displaced.

The fire extended into the walls, and a working smoke detector notified 911, which the department said was relatively small. No injuries were reported.

While crews were still on the south side, an east side basement fire broke out with a reported entrapment, Lorain Fire said.

The Sheffield Village Fire Department was dispatched to the fire for mutual aid as LFD crews were dealing with the first fire.

LFD said a roommate and neighbor were able to rescue a disabled homeowner through a bedroom window before crews got to the destination. Two people who were entrapped were taken to University Hospitals for smoke inhalation, where one was admitted and the other was treated and released.

Lorain Fire said reports initially said a victim was trapped in the basement, but after finding no one inside, crews later learned the person had left safely before they arrived. Fire crews said a cat sadly died in the fire.

According to the department, a smoke detector in the building was not working, allowing the fire to spread significantly. The department emphasized the importance of working smoke detectors.

Residents affected by the south side and east side fires are being helped by the American Red Cross, the fire department said.

The last fire in the afternoon was a car fire.

LFD said that as they cleared the east side scene, fire crews noticed a car fire down the street. Firefighters quickly ran an extinguisher to the car and extinguished it. There was limited damage to the engine compartment since the fire was in its incipient stage, Lorain Fire said.

The fire department said they are grateful for the teamwork displayed and for all those who helped and acted fast to help others.