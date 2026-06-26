Lorain flower shop celebrating 75 years as part of International Festival and Bazaar

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain has seen businesses come and go, but at least one has stood the test of time. Zelek Flower Shop celebrates 75 years this summer.

“Wow, I know," shop owner Mary Zelek said. “Crazy!”

Zelek's parents, Pete and Sylvia, opened the business in 1951, and it’s been going strong ever since. There have been tough times, but nothing that could shut the doors on a shop that’s become a part of the community.

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Zelek Flower Shop will be involved with the Lorain International Festival and Bazaar this weekend. Zelek said she is excited to be included because she’s excited to be a part of this community.

"I have a friend who’s not from here that was around a group of us when we were talking … he goes, ‘Does everybody know everybody?’ And I said, 'It kind of seems that way,’” Zelek said.

The Lorain International Festival and Bazaar runs from Friday, June 26, through Sunday, June 28, at Black River Landing.

News 5's Lorain County reporter Catherine Ross, meteorologist Katie McGraw and anchor Rob Powers will be at the festival Friday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. They’ll be joining residents of Lorain to celebrate the community and talk with people about their concerns and ideas.

Zelek will be there as her family business gets ready to celebrate 75 years.



“It’s a pretty neat business to be in,” Zelek said.