Lorain leaders, neighbors condemn 'hateful, racist' letter sent to city council member

LORAIN, Ohio — A letter sent to the home of a Lorain City Council member is sparking outrage over what’s being described as a ‘hateful, racist’ message.

In his fourth term at Lorain City Hall, Angel Arroyo Jr. said the recent situation is the darker side of public service.

"It’s one thing to disagree when it comes to politics or anybody’s views. It’s another thing to be bold enough to send some hateful, racist letter to somebody’s house where their family is,” Arroyo said.

Provided by Angel Arroyo Jr. A censored letter and images sent to Councilman Angel Arroyo Jr.'s home.

He shared a photo of a packet he received last week containing a pair of written messages and photos. One note questioned the legitimacy of his election to the council after previous criminal convictions, including domestic violence and OVI charges .

Arroyo said he’s been open about his record and his struggle with alcohol abuse. He talked to News 5 on Monday during his break from his day job at a recovery center in Ashtabula.

"I work with 180 other people every single day, to let them know that your past is your past and you’re able to grow from it if you’re willing to grow up,” he said.

The councilman said he was more concerned about a second note, which used strong language about democrats, Lorain, his Puerto Rican heritage and included an ethnic slur.

"I hate to say the word ‘victim,’ but I feel like the victim of a hate crime right now. Trying to induce panic to myself and scare my family is unacceptable,” Arroyo said.

Known as the “International City,” Lorain has a diverse population, where one-third of residents identify as Hispanic or Latino.

In January, News 5 reported that Lorain noted a historic number of Latino leaders representing the city.

"We’re on guard, we’re aware of what’s happened and what can happen. And we stand united,” said Ward 4 Lorain City Council member Eileen Torres.

News 5 Cleveland Council member Eileen Torres (right) speaks to News 5 outside of Mexican Mutual in Lorain.

The councilwoman is a proud Chicana whose grandfather was among the first Mexican workers recruited by steel companies to work in Lorain. Torres said racism has no home in the city.

"I was almost flabbergasted because that’s something you just don’t expect in the International City,” she said.

Ward 5 Lorain City Council member Sabrina Gonzalez agreed that the racist language was disappointing.

In a message, she said, "With all the great things we’re making happen in Lorain, I find it very sad that someone took the time to purchase, write and mail a card spewing such hate.”

Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley also shared a statement with News 5 via email.

He said, "I certainly condemn the coward who sent the letter and hatred of any kind will not be tolerated in the International City.”

Other neighbors shared similar sentiments.

"It’s not right to say such hateful things to people who are really trying to help the community out,” said Lorain resident Sasha Jackson-Ross.

Phillip Sheffield, who lives in nearby Elyria, added, "To have someone write that, that’s not right.”

Arroyo filed a police report over the situation. He said in addition to the letter sent to his home, he also found his car tire punctured after Monday’s city council meeting.

Police said it’s unclear whether the damaged tire was an intentional act or a coincidence.

The councilman said he will not be intimidated and plans to continue advocating for his community.

"This type of behavior and cowardly actions are unnecessary, uncalled for and do not do anything to help the situation out,” he said.

A police report said the tire punctured on Arroyo’s car was just out of view of the City Hall surveillance cameras. It said the letter was retained as evidence and listed menacing and criminal damaging as potential charges.

