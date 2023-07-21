Lorain Police look for man who pushed teen into Black River while fishing

The Lorain Police Department is continuing to investigate a reported assault that happened in the early morning hours of July 4 at Riverside Park.

A police report states a 14-year-old, who was fishing off the docks into the Black River, was pushed into the water by an unknown man. Witnesses said the man fled the area in a red Hyundai Accent that had rear damage to the right side of the vehicle.

Police said there’s been no arrest and the suspect hasn’t been identified.

The teenager was pulled out of the water and checked by first responders due to having asthma. The teenager was not injured.

The report states a vehicle with three people arrived in the area while the teenager was fishing with his parents.

"The driver then exited the vehicle and attempted to make conversation with him (teen) and tried to be friendly," the report said. "He then went back to his vehicle and (teen) went back to fishing."

Witnesses reported after a short time the driver came back, walked up to the left side of the teenager, grabbed his fishing pole, and pushed him into the water.

Police said the case has been turned over to its detectives.