Man arraigned on animal cruelty charge for Amherst crash that injured woman, killed dog

A Lorain County man facing an animal cruelty charge for a suspected drunk driving crash that seriously injured a woman and killed her dog pleaded not guilty Thursday in the Lorain County Court of Common Pleas.

The defendant, Sean Bankston, was indicted on 10 charges, seven of which were felonies that included felonious assault, aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, 2 counts of failure to stop after an accident, tampering with evidence and cruelty to companion animals. He was also indicted on misdemeanor traffic violations, including operation on wanton or willful disregard for safety and violation of lanes of travel on roadways.

The judge waived Bankston's bail.

The 34-year-old has been held in the Lorain County jail since Dec. 20 on suspicion of OVI. Amherst Police said Bankston hit Jess Paige and her dog, Ishe, while they were walking on North Quarry Road near Rome Beauty Drive. Ishe died at the scene, and Jess is still hospitalized with her injuries.

The Lorain County Pit Crew and Friends of the Lorain County Dog Kennel penned a letter in January, asking the county prosecutor to consider Ohio Revised Code 959.131. The 2015 law makes it a fifth-degree felony to “knowingly cause physical harm to a companion animal.” The groups argue that Bankston knowingly put people and animals in danger when he allegedly drove drunk.

Bankston has faced prior OVI charges in the Elyria, Lorain, and Oberlin Municipal Courts, in addition to other traffic-related offenses in recent years.

His next court appearance is set for Feb. 25.

